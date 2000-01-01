CPT Global Ltd (ASX:CGO)
Company Info - CGO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CGO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CGO7
CPT Global Ltd is engaged in the provision of specialist IT consultancy services. The company's geographical segments include Australia; Europe and North America. It derives a majority of revenue from Australia. The company services include Digital Consulting; Capacity Planning; Cost Reduction Sustainable; Mainframe and Midrange performance; Project and Program Management; Technical Support services; Management IT; Management, and Functional and Automation Testing.CPT Global Ltd is engaged in the provision of specialist information technology consultancy services. It serves a diverse set of markets including telecommunications, banking, finance and insurance, and government.