Company Profile

CRA International Inc is a U.S.-based advisory firm that provides economic, financial, and management consultancy services. The company advises clients on economic and financial issues relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and helps businesses set important business strategies and solve performance-related issues. The company's clients include domestic and foreign companies, government agencies, public and private utilities, and national and international trade associations. In addition, CRA International owns a majority stake in NeuCo, a company that develops and markets neutral network software tools and related application consultancy services. CRA International generates almost all its revenue from the United States and United Kingdom.CRA International, Inc. is a global consulting firm offering economic, financial, and strategic consulting services. The company offers services to major law firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments in the US and international markets.