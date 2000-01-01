Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance Inc is a craft brewing company and a leader in brewing, and branding American craft beers. The company's brand portfolio consists of Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Kona Brewing Company, Omission Beer, Square Mile Cider Company, and Resignation Brewery. The crafts beers are brewed and packed in the location such as Portland, Oregon the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Washington; Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Its segments are Beer Related operations and Brewpubs operations. The majority of the revenue is derived from brewing, and domestic and international sales, of craft beers and ciders.Craft Brew Alliance Inc is a craft brewing company. It brews craft beers in four company-owned breweries located in Portland, Oregon; the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Washington; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; & Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; & in Memphis, Tennessee.