Company Profile

Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm, manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. The firm’s business is organized into four segments: fluid handling, payment & merchandising technologies, aerospace & electronics, and engineered materials. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 12,000 employees and operates in 25 countries. Crane generated approximately $2.9 billion in revenue and $323 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.Crane Co is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The company maintains a wide product portfolio of valves, payment acceptance and dispensing products and aerospace components.