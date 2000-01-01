Crane Co (NYSE:CR)

North American company
Market Info - CR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CR

  • Market Cap$2.762bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2243991054

Company Profile

Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm, manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. The firm’s business is organized into four segments: fluid handling, payment & merchandising technologies, aerospace & electronics, and engineered materials. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 12,000 employees and operates in 25 countries. Crane generated approximately $3.3 billion in revenue and $494 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.Crane Co is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The company maintains a wide product portfolio of valves, payment acceptance and dispensing products and aerospace components.

