Company Profile

Craneware PLC provides automated revenue integrity solutions that improve financial performance for healthcare organizations. Its activities include the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the US healthcare industry. It is engaged in sale of software licences, white labelling and professional services (including installation) to hospitals within the USA. Craneware recognizes its revenues from the sale of, and distribution agreements relating to, software licences and professional services.