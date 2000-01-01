Company Profile

Cranswick PLC is a British supplier of fresh pork, sausages, cooked meats, pastry, and sandwiches through retail, food-service, and manufacturing channels. The company operates through its food segment, which manufactures and supplies products to United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food-service sector, and other food producers. Retail customers contribute about three fourths of the company's total revenue, primarily through retailer own-label products. Cranswick's operations are focused on the production and supply of premium food products and are primarily located in the U.K., with small proportion of exports. The company also owns pig-breeding and -rearing operations.