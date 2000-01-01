Crater Gold Mining Ltd (ASX:CGN)

APAC company
Company Info - CGN

  • Market CapAUD14.730m
  • SymbolASX:CGN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CGN9

Company Profile

Crater Gold Mining Ltd is engaged in exploring and developing gold and base metal deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its main projects include: Crater Mountain, Croydon Graphite Project, Croydon Gold Project, and Fergusson Island.

