Crawford & Company is in the business of providing claims and outsourcing solutions to the risk management, insurance industry, and self-insured entities. It has three operating segments. Crawford Claims Solutions serves the global property and casualty insurance company markets. Crawford TPA Solutions provides third-party administration for workers compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers, and insurers. Crawford Specialty Solutions serves the global property and casualty insurance company markets. Geographically it serves the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Europe among others.