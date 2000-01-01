Crawshaw Group (LSE:CRAW)

UK company
Market Info - CRAW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRAW

  • Market Cap£2.260m
  • SymbolLSE:CRAW
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B2PQMW21

Company Profile

Crawshaw Group PLC through its subsidiaries operates a chain of meat focused retail food stores. The company has approximately more than 50 retail locations across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, the North West and the Midlands.

