£2.260m
LSE:CRAW
Consumer Defensive
Grocery Stores
GB00B2PQMW21
Crawshaw Group PLC through its subsidiaries operates a chain of meat focused retail food stores. The company has approximately more than 50 retail locations across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, the North West and the Midlands.