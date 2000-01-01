Company Profile

Crazy Sports Group Ltd formerly V1 Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's only operating segment being Sports and lottery related business. The sports and lottery related business segment is specialised in the development and operation of paid sports lottery information platform, sports social interactive platform, online mobile game applications and provision of sales services of lottery tickets through retail channels in the PRC.V1 Group Ltd is engaged in the development of the tele-media, including internet audio-visual new media, online games, internet medical and other internet plus businesses, and lottery-related business.