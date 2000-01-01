Company Profile

Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. Its flagship technology platform is Vocal, which provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more, with best-in-class storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. With more than 34 owned and operated communities, Vocal enables creators to connect to their ideal audiences and to partner with the brands that want to reach those audiences.Jerrick Media Holdings Inc focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. It has developed a content distribution platform called Vocal.