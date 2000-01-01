Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CREX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CREX

  • Market Cap$16.130m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CREX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS22530J2006

Company Profile

Creative Realities Inc is a digital marketing technology and solutions company providing shopper marketing and digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises and organizations.

Latest CREX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .