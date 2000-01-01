Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd operates as a digital entertainment company. The business activity of the company includes designing, manufacturing, and distribution of digitized sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. It offers products such as Amplifiers, sound cards, sound blasters, gaming headsets, speakers, peripherals and other accessories. Geographically, the firm has its business presence across the region of Singapore, United States of America, Asia Pacific, and Europe of which Asia Pacific region accounts for the majority of revenue.