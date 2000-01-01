Creative Technology Ltd (SGX:C76)
Market Cap: SGD115.450m
Industry: Technology
ISIN: SG1A98006814
Creative Technology Ltd operates as a digital entertainment company. The business activity of the company includes designing, manufacturing, and distribution of digitized sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. It offers products such as Amplifiers, sound cards, sound blasters, gaming headsets, speakers, peripherals and other accessories. Geographically, the firm has its business presence across the region of Singapore, United States of America, Asia Pacific, and Europe of which Asia Pacific region accounts for the majority of revenue.Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries is engaged in design, manufacture and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products.