Credent Capital Corp (TSX:CDT.H)

North American company
Market Info - CDT.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDT.H

  • Market CapCAD0.520m
  • SymbolTSX:CDT.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2253051015

Company Profile

Credent Capital Corp is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in identification, evaluation and negotiation for the acquisition of assets or a business.

