Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd is a financial services company in Peru. It is involved mainly in commercial banking, providing trade finance, corporate finance, and leasing services. The company also offers insurance for commercial property, transportation, automobile, life, health, and investment banking services: brokerage services, asset management, trust, custody and securitization services, trading and investment, and pension fund business. The company operates the following subsidiaries: Banco de Credito del Peru, Atlantic Security Bank, Prima AFP, El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros, Credicorp Capital, and BCP Bolivia.Credicorp Ltd is a financial services company in Peru. It provides financial services and products. It operates in four segments namely Banking, Insurance, Pension fund and Investment banking.