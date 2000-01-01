Credit Agricole Brie Picardie (EURONEXT:CRBP2)

European company
Market Info - CRBP2

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRBP2

  • Market Cap€476.610m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CRBP2
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010483768

Company Profile

Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie is a regional bank within the Credit Agricole banking group. The Bank provides savings, investment and credit services to individuals, agricultural enterprises and businesses in the Brie and Somme regions of France.

