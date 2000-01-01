Crédit Agricole de la Touraine et du Poitou Cert Of Inv (CCI) (EURONEXT:CRTO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRTO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRTO
- Market Cap€695.160m
- SymbolEURONEXT:CRTO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0000045304
Company Profile
Crédit Agricole de la Touraine et du Poitou is engaged in providing banking and financial services in France. The company provides loans and financing to individuals and businesses through local branches.Crédit Agricole de la Touraine et du Poitou is engaged in providing banking and financial services in France. It provides loans and financing to individuals and businesses through local branches.