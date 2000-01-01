Crédit Agricole d'Ille-et-Vilaine (EURONEXT:CIV)

Market Info - CIV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CIV

  • Market Cap€211.200m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CIV
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000045213

Company Profile

Crédit Agricole d'Ille-et-Vilaine is involved in providing banking services in France. The company offers savings, mortgages, loans, and account management services, as well as insurance products. It serves individuals, professionals, farmers, companies, and associations.Crédit Agricole d'Ille-et-Vilaine is engaged in providing banking & insurance solutions in France.

