Market Info - CMO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMO

  • Market Cap€141.870m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CMO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000045551

Company Profile

Credit Agricole du Morbihan is a France-based company engaged in providing financial and insurance products and services to such customers as individuals, farmers, professionals, businesses and local communities.Credit Agricole du Morbihan is engaged in providing financial and insurance products and services to such customers as individuals, farmers, professionals, businesses and local communities.

