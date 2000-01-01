Crédit Agricole Loire Haute-Loire (EURONEXT:CRLO)

European company
Market Info - CRLO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRLO

  • Market Cap€688.930m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CRLO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000045239

Company Profile

Crédit Agricole Loire Haute-Loire is a regional bank belonging to the Credit Agricole Group. The Bank provides loans and financing to individuals and businesses through local branches in the Loire Region of France.Crédit Agricole Loire Haute-Loire is operating as a regional bank in France. It engages in issuing certificates cooperatifs d'investissement, as well as manages collections and loans.

