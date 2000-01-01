Crédit Agricole Loire Haute-Loire (EURONEXT:CRLO)
- Market Cap€688.930m
- SymbolEURONEXT:CRLO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINFR0000045239
Crédit Agricole Loire Haute-Loire is a regional bank belonging to the Credit Agricole Group. The Bank provides loans and financing to individuals and businesses through local branches in the Loire Region of France.Crédit Agricole Loire Haute-Loire is operating as a regional bank in France. It engages in issuing certificates cooperatifs d'investissement, as well as manages collections and loans.