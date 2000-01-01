Crédit Agricole Nord de France (EURONEXT:CNF)
Crédit Agricole Nord de France operates as a regional bank in France. It offers saving products; credit services; short, medium, and long-term loans; and insurance products. The company provides its products to individuals, businesses, associations, and farmers.Crédit Agricole Nord de France provides banking services such as loans and mortgages, savings accounts, insurance and debit & credit Cards.