Company Info - ACA

  Market Cap€19.290bn
  SymbolEURONEXT:ACA
  IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  ISINFR0000045072

Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA is the second- largest lender in France's cosy three-bank oligopoly and has deep rural roots. It is majority-owned by a group of 39 regional French banks. Credit Agricole also owns an investment bank, which has shrunk significantly since 2009; a large asset-management and private banking operation; a French urban retail bank; and Italian retail and commercial bank.Credit Agricole SA provides banking products and services. The company's services include retail banking, specialized financial services, and corporate and investment banking.

