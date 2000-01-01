Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA is the second- largest lender in France's cosy three-bank oligopoly and has deep rural roots. It is majority-owned by a group of 39 regional French banks. Credit Agricole also owns an investment bank, which has shrunk significantly since 2009; a large asset-management and private banking operation; a French urban retail bank; and Italian retail and commercial bank.Credit Agricole SA provides banking products and services. The company's services include retail banking, specialized financial services, and corporate and investment banking.