Credit Agricole SA (EURONEXT:ACA)
European company
Market Info - ACA
Company Info - ACA
- Market Cap€19.290bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ACA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0000045072
Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA is the second- largest lender in France's cosy three-bank oligopoly and has deep rural roots. It is majority-owned by a group of 39 regional French banks. Credit Agricole also owns an investment bank, which has shrunk significantly since 2009; a large asset-management and private banking operation; a French urban retail bank; and Italian retail and commercial bank.Credit Agricole SA provides banking products and services. The company's services include retail banking, specialized financial services, and corporate and investment banking.