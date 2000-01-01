Credit Agricole SA (MTA:ACA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACA
- Market Cap€37.946bn
- SymbolMTA:ACA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0000045072
Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA provides banking products and services. The company's services include retail banking, specialized financial services, and corporate and investment banking.