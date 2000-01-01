Credit Agricole Sud-Rhone-Alpes (EURONEXT:CRSU)

European company
  • Market Cap€115.410m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CRSU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000045346

Credit Agricole Sud-Rhone-Alpes is a regional bank serving south-eastern France. The company offers credit to businesses, individuals, professionals, agricultural cooperatives and the public sector.

