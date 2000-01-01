Company Profile

Credit Corp operates in the distressed consumer debt market. In its core business, it purchases debt ledgers, or PDLs, in Australia. The firm is expanding this business globally by buying PDLs in the much larger and more well-developed U.S. market. These PDLs consist of unsecured debt that are at least six months in arrears and have already been through a collection process. In 2012, Credit Corp also diversified its business into providing personal loans to Australian customers who are unable to gain access to credit from primary sources such as banks because of a poor credit history. Its personal loan business is gaining scale and is expected to be a driver of growth in the near term but is also subject to increased regulatory scrutiny.Credit Corp Group Ltd is a financial services provider. Its primary business is to purchase past due consumer debt from major Australian banks and seeking to recover outstanding balances from customers. The firm also provides loans to consumers.