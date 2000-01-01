Credito Valtellinese SpA (MTA:CVAL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CVAL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CVAL
- Market Cap€495.960m
- SymbolMTA:CVAL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005319444
Company Profile
Credito Valtellinese SpA is a banking group operating in Italy. The bank serves primarily to households, small to midsize enterprises, artisans, and professionals.