Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE)
North American company
- Market Cap$3.399bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CREE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS2254471012
Cree Inc is a United States-based company which is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications, lighting-class light-emitting diode (LED) products, and lighting products. It operates in two reportable segments: Wolfspeed and LED products. The Wolfspeed segment's products consist of silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon and wide bandgap semiconductor materials. The LED products segment, which is the key revenue driver, consist of LED chips and LED components. Geographically, the company conducts business in the United States, China, Europe, and other areas.Cree Inc manufactures lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and bandgap semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications.