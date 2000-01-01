Company Profile

Creightons PLC is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of toiletries and fragrances. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK. The company products and services include Bath and showercare, Haircare, Baby and maternity, Self Tan/Bronzing, Fragrances, Skincare, Spa inspired products, Home fragrance, and others.Creightons PLC is engaged in the creation and manufacture of toiletries and fragrances made from natural products. The toiletries sector encompasses products from haircare to footcare, excluding medical and therapeutical products.