Company Profile

Crescent NV is a Belgium-based end-to-end IoT solutions integrator. The group is organized in three business units: Crescent Solutions, formed by Option, which is a renowned developer and manufacturer of IoT components and solutions for worldwide markets; SAIT; and Maro. It is also a leading developer and producer of smart and energy-efficient public lighting based on LED technology; trusted provider of managed, cloud and infrastructure services.Option NV is a Beligum based company engaged in providing wireless solutions for Machine to Machine (M2M) communication. It produces USB devices, routers, embedded devices or module offerings, end to end service offerings and other services.