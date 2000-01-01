Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CPG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CPG

  • Market Cap$2.167bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CPG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA22576C1014

Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp is in the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and other related assets.

Latest CPG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .