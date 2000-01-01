Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG)
- Market CapCAD2.852bn
- SymbolTSE:CPG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA22576C1014
Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp is in the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and other related assets.