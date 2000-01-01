Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPH
- Market CapAUD17.230m
- SymbolASX:CPH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CPH2
Company Profile
Creso Pharma Ltd is a medical company. It is engaged in developing cannabis- and hemp-derived therapeutic-grade nutraceuticals and medical cannabis products with a broad range of applications in both human and animal health.