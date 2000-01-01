Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CPH

  • Market CapAUD17.230m
  • SymbolASX:CPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CPH2

Company Profile

Creso Pharma Ltd is a medical company. It is engaged in developing cannabis- and hemp-derived therapeutic-grade nutraceuticals and medical cannabis products with a broad range of applications in both human and animal health.

Latest CPH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .