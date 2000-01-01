Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRST
- Market Cap£1.082bn
- SymbolLSE:CRST
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8VZXT93
Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC is a residential developer. The Company is engaged in designing and delivery of sustainable housing and mixed-use communities.