Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The company has a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America. It has three reporting segments: Gathering and Processing, Marketing, Supply and Logistics, and Storage and Transportation. The company serves various producers in unconventional shale plays located in across the United States. It generates maximum revenue from the Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment.