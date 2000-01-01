Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CEQP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CEQP
- Market Cap$2.211bn
- SymbolNYSE:CEQP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS2263442087
Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector.