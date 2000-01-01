Company Profile

Cresud SACIF y A is a Latin American agricultural company which is engaged in the production of basic agricultural commodities with a growing presence in the agricultural sector of Brazil. The company is involved in various farming activities including grains and sugarcane production, cattle raising and milk production. It also focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploitation of agricultural properties having attractive prospects for agricultural production. The company operates through three segments namely Agricultural production consisting planting, harvesting, and sale of crops; the Land Transformation and Sales segment consisting disposal and development of farmlands activities; and Other segment which includes agricultural services.Cresud SACIF y A is an Argentinean agricultural land development company and its primary activities include the acquisition development, and sale of land. The company also produces agricultural commodities, such as crops, beef, and milk.