Cresval Capital Corp (TSX:CRV)
Company Profile
Cresval Capital Corp is a Canada based mining company. It is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. The company holds interests in exploration properties in British Columbia, Canada. Its properties include MIKE property and New Raven Claims.Cresval Capital Corp is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company is exploring gold/copper/moly targets in southwestern British Columbia, focused on the New Raven gold project near Lillooet.