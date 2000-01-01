Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company that acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas. The company operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's core operating areas are in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. The majority of petroleum and natural gas sales are conducted in Canada.