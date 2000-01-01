Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company that acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas. The company operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's core operating areas are in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. The majority of petroleum and natural gas sales are conducted in Canada.Crew Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin, in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.