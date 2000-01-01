Company Profile

Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services. The company operates through two segments namely Cloud telecommunications and Web services. Its Cloud telecommunications service segment is engaged in transmitting calls using internet protocol or cloud technology over the internet or cloud which enables the user to access and utilizes services and features. The Web services segment is involved in revenue generation from website hosting and other professional services. In addition, its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized and enterprise-sized businesses. It derives a majority of revenue from the Cloud telecommunications segment.