Company Profile

CRH manufactures and distributes building materials and products. The company has approximately 77,600 employees at 3,100 locations in 31 countries. In North America, CRH operates materials businesses in 46 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces. In Europe, the company operates materials businesses across 21 countries.CRH PLC manufactures and distributes building materials products. It sells frame elements, and value-added exterior products primarily to nonresidential projects.