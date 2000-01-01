Company Profile

CRH Medical Corp is a healthcare products and services company. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States. It also specializes in the treatment of hemorrhoids utilizing its treatment protocol and patented proprietary technology. The company's product, the CRH O'Regan System, is a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment. It distributes the CRH O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing services directly to gastroenterologists. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and Canada, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.