Cricut Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:CRCT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRCT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRCT
- Market Cap$4.009bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CRCT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorComputer Hardware
- Currency
- ISINUS22658D1000
Company Profile
Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. With its connected machines, design apps and accessories, and materials, the users create everything from personalized birthday cards, mugs, and T-shirts to large-scale interior decorations. It derives revenues from three segments including Connected machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and materials. It derives maximum revenue from the Accessories and Materials segment through the sales of Cricut EasyPress, hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, project materials such as vinyl and iron-on, and sales of a la carte digital content purchases, including fonts, images, and projects.