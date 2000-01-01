Company Profile

Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. With its connected machines, design apps and accessories, and materials, the users create everything from personalized birthday cards, mugs, and T-shirts to large-scale interior decorations. It derives revenues from three segments including Connected machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and materials. It derives maximum revenue from the Accessories and Materials segment through the sales of Cricut EasyPress, hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, project materials such as vinyl and iron-on, and sales of a la carte digital content purchases, including fonts, images, and projects.