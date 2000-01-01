Crimson Bioenergy Ltd (TSX:CSN.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CSN.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CSN.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:CSN.H
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINCA2266173061
Company Profile
Crimson Bioenergy Ltd is in the business of growing and harvesting high-yield trees - hybrid poplars in British Columbia. It is in the process of establishing hybrid poplar stool expansion beds and complementary nurseries.