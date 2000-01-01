Company Profile

Crimson Tide PLC is an UK-based company which is engaged in the provision of mobility solutions and related software development. The company provides mpro software which is a Maas (Mobility as a Service). Its mpro software provides job scheduling, alerting and reporting. It aims to improve the efficiency of staff working and capturing data out in the field. The company also provides non-core software solutions which include reselling third-party software and related development and support services. Majority of the company's revenue comes from mobility solutions and geographically from the United Kingdom.Crimson Tide PLC is engaged in the provision of mobility solutions and related software development. It provides mpro software which is a Maas (Mobility as a Service). The mpro software provides job scheduling, alerting and reporting.