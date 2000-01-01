Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It is engaged in the development of CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics. CRISPR/Cas9 is a technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The company advanced programs target beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, two hemoglobinopathies that have a high unmet medical need.