Critical Control Energy Services Corp (TSE:CCZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCZ
- Market CapCAD2.860m
- SymbolTSE:CCZ
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA2267521037
Company Profile
Critical Control Energy Services Corp engages in the cloud-based software, gas, liquid laboratory services, measurement data management, regulatory compliance and risk management.