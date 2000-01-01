Critical Metals Ordinary Share (LSE:CRTM)

UK company
Market Info - CRTM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRTM

  • Market Cap£1.670m
  • SymbolLSE:CRTM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJVR6M63

Company Profile

Critical Metals PLC is a mining investment company. The company looks to identify potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development and production sector.

