Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada's urban and suburban markets. Crombie's major tenants include retailers such as Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart, Cineplex, and Province of Nova Scotia. The company's property portfolio includes Aberdeen Business Centre, Barrington Place, Brunswick Place, Kenmount Business Centre, Barrington Tower, CIBC Building, Amherst Centre, Avalon Mall, County Fair Mall, and others.