Company Info - CMW
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CMW
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CMW8
Company Profile
Cromwell Property Group is an internally managed Australian real estate investment trust. It owns a small Australian portfolio of (mostly office) properties and also develops and manages properties on behalf of third-party investors. Its own property portfolio is near AUD 3 billion and it has about AUD 8 billion in assets under management for third parties.Cromwell Property Group is a property investment company. Its activities include funds management, property management and property development.